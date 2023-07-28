Two including Immigration officer arrested over forged visa

Two persons including an officer of the Department of Immigration and Emigration have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over an attempt to leave the country with a forged visa.

Accordingly, a female suspect was arrested by the CID at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to go overseas on a forged visa, while a staffer of the Department of Immigration and Emigration was also arrested for reportedly providing the forged visa in question.

The duo was produced before the Negombo Magitsrate’s Court today (28 July), following which the female suspect was granted bail, while the other suspect was remanded until 11 August.