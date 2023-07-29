Japanese foreign minister reaches Sri Lanka

July 28, 2023   10:56 pm

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago.

The Japanese legislator is here on a two-day official visit, during which he is expected to have talks on bilateral relations with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry.

Minister Hayashi is accompanied by Murakami Manabu, the Senior Foreign Policy Coordinator; Arima Yutaka, the Director General of Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs; Endo Kazuya, the Director General of International Cooperation; and Okano Yukiko, the Deputy Press Secretary from the Japanese Foreign Ministry and a 22-member delegation consisting of officials of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

During the course of their stay, the delegation will also visit one of the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) sites in Sri Lanka.

