Showery conditions, fairly strong winds expected in several areas today

July 29, 2023   07:44 am

Several spells of light showers are anticipated in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

Wind speed is likely to increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

