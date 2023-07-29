64-year-old murdered in Kabithigollewa

A 64-year-old has reportedly been beaten to death with a shovel in the Galwewa area in Kabithigollewa, police said.

The deceased, identified as a resident of Katuwalagalewa, Kabithigollewa, had reportedly succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the victim was attacked by two persons at a paddy mill located near his residence, according to police.

Thus, while two mobile phones allegedly belonging to the suspects were found at the site of the attack, investigations are underway to apprehend the said suspects, police confirmed.

Further investigations into the murder are being conducted by the Kabithigollewa Police.