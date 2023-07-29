Japanese Foreign Minister meets with President Wickremesinghe

July 29, 2023   09:19 am

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa paid a courtesy call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo a short while ago.

This was confirmed by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The visiting Minister arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday night (28 July), on a two-day official visit, during which he is expected to have talks on bilateral relations with the President, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry.

The Japanese legislator is accompanied by Murakami Manabu, the Senior Foreign Policy Coordinator; Arima Yutaka, the Director General of Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs; Endo Kazuya, the Director General of International Cooperation; and Okano Yukiko, the Deputy Press Secretary from the Japanese Foreign Ministry and a 22-member delegation consisting of officials of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

