Prof. Gunaratne calls for rehabilitation programme for Easter attack suspects

July 29, 2023   10:01 am

Prof. Rohan Gunaratne, a threat specialist of the global security environment, has called for a rehabilitation programme for those arrested in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking at a conference in Colombo, Prof. Gunaratne urged that suspects connected to the bombings be subjected to a rehabilitation programme prior to their release.

He emphasised that in the event this is not done, another attack with the same or a similar magnitude to that of the one which took place in 2019 is likely to happen again.

Thus, the Professor expressed his regret over the fact that no such rehabilitation programme has been introduced yet, despite four years having passed since the series of bombings.

