Japan eager to support Sri Lanka in future as well - Minister Yoshimasa

July 29, 2023   01:27 pm

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, during talks with Sri Lankan authorities, has stressed the importance of a transparent and comparable debt restructuring process that involves all creditor countries.

Speaking further, the visiting Japanese legislator said Japan is quite eager to support Sri Lanka along the way in the future as well.

Earlier today (July 29), Minister Yoshimasa paid a courtesy call to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

He arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday night (28 July), on a two-day official visit, during which he is expected to have talks on bilateral relations with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry as well.

The Japanese legislator is accompanied by Murakami Manabu, the Senior Foreign Policy Coordinator; Arima Yutaka, the Director General of Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs; Endo Kazuya, the Director General of International Cooperation; and Okano Yukiko, the Deputy Press Secretary from the Japanese Foreign Ministry and a 22-member delegation consisting of officials of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

