Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt

July 29, 2023   02:55 pm

Sri Lanka was looking to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt as the countries sought to take bilateral relations to ‘the next level,’ a top foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

To prepare the ground for revisiting existing agreements and consolidating ties, the two nations held consultations in Colombo last week, with Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Egypt’s Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs Ayman Kamel co-chairing the sessions.

Mohammed Jauhar, additional secretary for Africa at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News there were “many unexplored areas of cooperation” between the countries and those discussed during the consultations included judicial and legal matters, maritime transport, youth and sports, defense, and cooperation in the apparel industry.

“We have a longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, and we could take them to new heights if we are able to implement the proposals made at the recent bilateral talks in Colombo,” he said.

“Relations are to be elevated to the next level in all areas, including in economic and trade cooperation.”

Sri Lanka and Egypt have also discussed working together on global issues such as climate change, food security, and debt restructuring.

“State minister Balasuriya emphasized the importance of deepening the engagement in political and economic cooperation and in the cultural sphere,” the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Egypt was the first Arab country to open an embassy in Sri Lanka in 1957, and relations between the two nations flourished in the 1950s and 1960s, when both were involved in the Non-Aligned Movement.


Source: Arab News

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Those in power don't want to change existing political system - Lalkantha

Those in power don't want to change existing political system - Lalkantha

Those in power don't want to change existing political system - Lalkantha

President trying to suppress resistance against his 'deceptive' economic plan - Anura

President trying to suppress resistance against his 'deceptive' economic plan - Anura

Opposition Leader visits journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara under arrest at Borella Police

Opposition Leader visits journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara under arrest at Borella Police

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.29

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa undertakes two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa undertakes two-day visit to Sri Lanka

French President Emmanuel Macron bolsters bilateral ties during historic Sri Lanka visit

French President Emmanuel Macron bolsters bilateral ties during historic Sri Lanka visit

President Ranil meets Sri Lankan scouts participating in World Scout Jamboree (English)

President Ranil meets Sri Lankan scouts participating in World Scout Jamboree (English)

New school term of 2024 to begin in February (English)

New school term of 2024 to begin in February (English)