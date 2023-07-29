Two including foreigner dead in tragic accident in Meemure

Casualties are reported after a car veered off the road and turned turtle in Pusse-Ela area on the Meemure-Hunnasgiriya road at around 11.30 a.m. today (July 29).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, two individuals including a foreigner lost their lives in the tragic accident while two others sustained injuries.

The foreigner in question, identified as a 28-year-old Russian national, had died on the spot.

The other victim, a 55-year-old woman who was residing in the Katugastota area, had succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

The two wounded passengers are currently receiving medical attention at the Divisional Hospital Medamahanuwara.

Ududumbara Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.