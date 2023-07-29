Sri Lanka, Japan ink agreement for HR development scholarship program
July 29, 2023 03:49 pm
Japan and Sri Lanka have signed an agreement for a Human Resource Development Scholarship project to train young Sri Lankan executive officers serving in the public sector, the Embassy of Japan in Colombo said on Saturday (July 29).
As per the agreement, a grant of Rs. 611 million is facilitated by Japan for the aforementioned project.
Thereby, young Sri Lankan executive officers will receive training at Japanese universities.