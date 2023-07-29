Arrested journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara granted bail

Tharindu Uduwaragedara of the Young Journalists’ Association, who was arrested during a protest yesterday (July 28), has been granted bail on the orders of Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

He was placed under arrest during a protest organized by the Workers’ Struggle Centre and Joint Development Officers’ Centre in Colombo last evening.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa had visited Uduwaragedara last night while he was in custody of the Borella police station.