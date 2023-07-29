Aswesuma beneficiaries urged to open bank accounts without delay

Aswesuma beneficiaries urged to open bank accounts without delay

July 29, 2023   07:41 pm

The government has requested the beneficiaries of ‘Aswesuma’ welfare scheme to open bank accounts to ensure direct cash transfers without delay.

While the appeals and objections evaluation process is underway, the District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries will assist in expediting the bank account opening process, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, all branches of the People’s Bank in the Hambantota district remained open today (July 29), to facilitate the opening of Aswesuma bank accounts.

On Thursday (July 27), Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena gave directives to finalize the bank account opening process for the payment of ‘Aswesuma’ social welfare benefits by this weekend and take immediate action thereafter to disburse the payments to the beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.29

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.29

Those in power don't want to change existing political system - Lalkantha

Those in power don't want to change existing political system - Lalkantha

President trying to suppress resistance against his 'deceptive' economic plan - Anura

President trying to suppress resistance against his 'deceptive' economic plan - Anura

Opposition Leader visits journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara under arrest at Borella Police

Opposition Leader visits journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara under arrest at Borella Police

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.29

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa undertakes two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa undertakes two-day visit to Sri Lanka

French President Emmanuel Macron bolsters bilateral ties during historic Sri Lanka visit

French President Emmanuel Macron bolsters bilateral ties during historic Sri Lanka visit