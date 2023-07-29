Aswesuma beneficiaries urged to open bank accounts without delay

The government has requested the beneficiaries of ‘Aswesuma’ welfare scheme to open bank accounts to ensure direct cash transfers without delay.

While the appeals and objections evaluation process is underway, the District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries will assist in expediting the bank account opening process, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, all branches of the People’s Bank in the Hambantota district remained open today (July 29), to facilitate the opening of Aswesuma bank accounts.

On Thursday (July 27), Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena gave directives to finalize the bank account opening process for the payment of ‘Aswesuma’ social welfare benefits by this weekend and take immediate action thereafter to disburse the payments to the beneficiaries.