HRCSL initiates probe into death of residential patient at NIMH

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says it conducted a Suo Motu (on its own motion) investigation on the death of a patient who was under residential treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Thereby, a team of HRCSL consisting of senior officials has visited NIMH on Friday (July 28) and recorded statements from several staff members including nursing officers and supportive staff.

The team met the NIMH Director, the Deputy Director, and other senior officials and inquired about the incident.

The HRCSL team also visited Mulleriyawa Police Station and inquired about the progress of the police investigation into the death of the said patient.

The rights organization said it would call for reports from relevant parties related to this incident and summon all concerned individuals as well, for a detailed inquiry at the Commission as early as possible.

The 48-year-old patient is believed to have been suffering from bipolar disorder and had been admitted to Ward 08 of the NIMH on July 20.

Earlier this week, he had, however, succumbed to injuries sustained following an assault by NMIH staffers, while they were allegedly attempting to restrain the patient.

Meanwhile, four assistant health workers, who were arrested in connection with the death of a patient under medical care at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Mulleriyawa, have been remanded until August 10. The accused were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court earlier today.