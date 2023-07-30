Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, it said.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.