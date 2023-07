At least 14 passengers have been injured and hospitalised due to a road accident involving a private passenger bus travelling from Colombo to Monaragala in the Galahitiya area on the Ratnapura – Embilipitiya this morning (30).

The accident has taken place after the bus overturned on the road between 5.00 a.m. to 6.00 a.m. this morning, as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.