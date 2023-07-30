The Academy of Health Professionals states that they have organized a token strike on August 03, protesting against the failure to cancel the circular issued prohibiting health workers from making statements to the media without the ministry’s approval.

President of the association Ravi Kumudesh expressed that the Secretary of the Ministry of Health has not yet responded regarding the relevant circular.

Furthermore, he asserted that a special conference will be held on August 03, where health professionals and civil organizations will together reveal many other issues pertaining to the country’s health service.

Meanwhile, the President of the Physicians’ Union Alliance for Medicine and Civil Rights, Dr. Chamil Sanjeewa stressed that the ministry’s secretary should immediately be arrested over an irregularity that took place in the procurement process for the purchase of 100,000 contact lenses.