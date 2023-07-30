CPC begins legal action on dealers not maintaining minimum fuel stocks

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has informed that anticipating the fuel price revision next month, 101 fuel station dealers for 92 Petrol and 61 fuel station dealers for Lanka Auto diesel have not maintained 50% stock capacity.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister mentioned that however, the dealers have placed adequate orders to maintain stock requirements as of yesterday (29).

Furthermore, Wijesekara emphasized that the CPC took over the management of a few fuel stations last month, which had not maintained minimum stocks, adding that it has also begun legal proceedings on multiple other dealers.

While pointing out that the CPC has adequate stocks available for delivery, the Minister also requested all fuel station dealers to maintain adequate stocks and place orders accordingly.