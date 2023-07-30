New graduates to be recruited for teaching service  Edu. Minister

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says that the next steps regarding the recruitment of new graduates as teachers will be carried out at the provincial level.

Speaking to the media in Kalutara, the Minister pointed out that it has been planned to recruit new graduates as teachers for the subject streams of Science, Technology, and for English Language and foreign languages.

Meanwhile, Premajayantha further expressed that the recruitment of teachers and principals will be delayed due to interim orders issued by the court.