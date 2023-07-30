Navy recovers 51 commercial explosive sticks in Jaffna

The Sri Lanka Navy has recovered 51 commercial explosive sticks in Ariyalai beach, Jaffna yesterday (July 29).

The SLNS Welusumana in the Northern Naval Command has nabbed this explosives stock stuffed in a sack concealed in nearby shrubs, during a special search operation carried out in the beach area of Ariyalai.

It is suspected that the explosive items have been hidden away with the intention of using them for illegal fishing activities later, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The cache of explosives has been kept in naval custody until they are handed over to authorities for onward legal action, according to the Navy.

The use of explosives for fishing poses a serious threat to marine life and can cause long-lasting damage to the marine ecosystems, the navy said in a statement, adding that thus, the Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations to crack down on fishing using explosives and other illegal fishing practices in the island waters.