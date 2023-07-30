Fire breaks out at illegal garbage dump in Kelanimulla
A sudden fire has reportedly erupted at an illegal garbage dump in the Kelanimulla area.
Efforts to douse the fire are reportedly underway following the deploying of two fire trucks and backhoes of the Kotte Municipal Council.
However, the local residents allege that the land has been illegally reclaimed for some time.
Mulleriyawa Police and the officers of the Disaster Management Unit have initiated investigations regarding the fire.