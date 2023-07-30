Fire breaks out at illegal garbage dump in Kelanimulla

Fire breaks out at illegal garbage dump in Kelanimulla

July 30, 2023   04:43 pm

A sudden fire has reportedly erupted at an illegal garbage dump in the Kelanimulla area.

Efforts to douse the fire are reportedly underway following the deploying of two fire trucks and backhoes of the Kotte Municipal Council.

However, the local residents allege that the land has been illegally reclaimed for some time.

Mulleriyawa Police and the officers of the Disaster Management Unit have initiated investigations regarding the fire.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ravi Karunanayake urges public to re-elect Ranil as President in 2024

Ravi Karunanayake urges public to re-elect Ranil as President in 2024

GMOA discusses doctors' wages issues with President Ranil

GMOA discusses doctors' wages issues with President Ranil

Opposition Leader holds talks with ADB's Country Director for Sri Lanka

Opposition Leader holds talks with ADB's Country Director for Sri Lanka

162 filling stations failed to maintain minimum fuel stocks  Energy Minister

162 filling stations failed to maintain minimum fuel stocks  Energy Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.30

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.30

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.30