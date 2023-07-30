Youth killed in shooting at Keselwatta

A 20-year-old person has reportedly been killed following a shooting incident in the Martis Lane area of Keselwatta.

Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at the youth, who was waiting on the side of the road this evening (July 30), before fleeing the scene of the crime, the police mentioned.

The youth has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Colombo National Hospital, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Colombo 12.

Police have initiated investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the murder.