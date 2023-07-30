HRCSL to call for reports on arrest of journalist in Borella

July 30, 2023   07:18 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says it has looked into the media reports that journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedera has been assaulted and arrested by Borella Police on Friday (28), while reporting a protest.

Issuing a statement, the HRCSL pointed out that the Rapid Response Team of the HRCSL visited Borella Police station the same day, and inquired about the condition of Uduwaragedera.

The Rapid Response Team of HRCSL has also met the OIC of the Borella Police Station and recommended that Uduwaragedera be referred to a Judicial Medical Office, it added.

Furthermore, the Media Spokesperson HRCSL asserted that it will call for reports from relevant parties alleged to have been connected to this incident and summon all the concerned individuals as well for an inquiry.

