39 killed in bomb blast at Pakistan political rally

39 killed in bomb blast at Pakistan political rally

July 30, 2023   07:32 pm

At least 39 people were killed and dozens more wounded Sunday by a bomb blast at a political gathering of a radical Islamic party in northwest Pakistan, officials said. 

“I can confirm that in the hospital we have 39 dead bodies, with 123 wounded that includes 17 patients in a serious condition,” Riaz Anwar, the health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP. Provincial governor Haji Ghulam Ali confirmed the death count to AFP.

“A senior leader from the party was due to address the ceremony, but before his arrival, a bomb explosion took place,” Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP.

He said the blast targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party hosting a convention in the town of Khar, near the border with Afghanistan, ahead of elections later this year.

 

Source - AFP

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.30

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.30

Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ravi Karunanayake urges public to re-elect Ranil as President in 2024

Ravi Karunanayake urges public to re-elect Ranil as President in 2024

GMOA discusses doctors' wages issues with President Ranil

GMOA discusses doctors' wages issues with President Ranil

Opposition Leader holds talks with ADB's Country Director for Sri Lanka

Opposition Leader holds talks with ADB's Country Director for Sri Lanka

162 filling stations failed to maintain minimum fuel stocks  Energy Minister

162 filling stations failed to maintain minimum fuel stocks  Energy Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.30