State Minster of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said that Sri Lanka practices a zero tolerance for terrorism and acts of any nature that supports terrorist activities will be strictly dealt with.

Minister Tennakoon made these remarks when he met the Turkish Defence Minister Yaser Guler during his visit to Turkey.

The Turkish Defence Minister highly admired Sri Lankan Government especially the intelligence agencies and the security forces for their contribution in cracking down on Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) led by Fetullah Gulen, elements in the island.

During the meeting State Minister Tennakoon and Minister Guler had fruitful discussions to further improve potential mutual bilateral assistance in multiple platforms and improve existing ties between both countries.

State Minister Tennakoon met his Turkish counterpart during the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition.

Sri Lanka Ambassador to Turkey, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy and Turkish defence officials were also present during the meeting.