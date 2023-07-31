Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

July 31, 2023   07:39 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island, it said.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central, Southern and North-western provinces, and in Trincomalee district.

