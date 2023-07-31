Several SLTB buses on strike

The buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) belonging to Dambulla, Anuradhapura, Kekirawa, Horowpatana, Polonnaruwa, Kebithigollewa and Kantale depots have launched a strike action.

This trade union action has been launched condemning an incident of a depot inspector attached to the SLTB bus depot in Horowpathana being taken away by a private passenger bus and assaulted.

Many passengers had been inconvenienced due to this sudden strike action.