Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023

Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023

July 31, 2023   10:28 am

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) states that the number of dengue cases reported in the country has exceeded 56,000 so far this year.

Further, the Director of the NDCU Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne emphasized that 50% of the dengue figures reported so far, were recorded from the Western Province and that a significant number of dengue cases have also been reported from the Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Puttalam Districts.

In addition, Dr. Ariyaratne pointed out that a considerable number of dengue cases have also been identified in the districts of Trincomalee and Batticaloa in the Eastern Province.

However, the doctor who asserted that the daily figures of dengue cases being reported from the country has considerably dropped, also warned that the risk of dengue mosquito transmission still continues.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLTPB aiming to attract 3 million tourists to Sri Lanka by 2030 (English)

SLTPB aiming to attract 3 million tourists to Sri Lanka by 2030 (English)

SLTPB aiming to attract 3 million tourists to Sri Lanka by 2030 (English)

Health professionals to launch strike against ministry's circular on Thursday (English)

Health professionals to launch strike against ministry's circular on Thursday (English)

China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka - India's Finance Minister (English)

China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka - India's Finance Minister (English)

CPC begins legal action on dealers not maintaining minimum fuel stocks (English)

CPC begins legal action on dealers not maintaining minimum fuel stocks (English)

Dilum Amunugama speaks about SLPP's next presidential candidate

Dilum Amunugama speaks about SLPP's next presidential candidate

Johnston Fernando confident of SLPP's victory at any next election

Johnston Fernando confident of SLPP's victory at any next election

Ravi Karunanayake urges public to re-elect Ranil as President in 2024

Ravi Karunanayake urges public to re-elect Ranil as President in 2024

Trade unions call for Health Secretary's arrest over irregularity in contact lens procurement process

Trade unions call for Health Secretary's arrest over irregularity in contact lens procurement process