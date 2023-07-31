Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) states that the number of dengue cases reported in the country has exceeded 56,000 so far this year.

Further, the Director of the NDCU Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne emphasized that 50% of the dengue figures reported so far, were recorded from the Western Province and that a significant number of dengue cases have also been reported from the Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Puttalam Districts.

In addition, Dr. Ariyaratne pointed out that a considerable number of dengue cases have also been identified in the districts of Trincomalee and Batticaloa in the Eastern Province.

However, the doctor who asserted that the daily figures of dengue cases being reported from the country has considerably dropped, also warned that the risk of dengue mosquito transmission still continues.