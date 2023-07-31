Special notice to motorists using Deniyaya  Akuressa main road

July 31, 2023   11:16 am

The Sri Lanka Police have made a special announcement to motorists using the Deniyaya – Akuressa main road in Matara of possible heavy traffic congestion within the area tomorrow (Aug 01), owing to the annual Esala Perahera festival of Getabaru Devala in Kotapola, Matara.

The final Randoli Perahera of the annual Esala Perahera festival of the historic Getabaru Devala in Kotapola in the Matara District will parade the streets tomorrow.

Accordingly, police have noted the motorists driving through the area that there will be heavy traffic congestion within the area from 01.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.  tomorrow, while requesting them to use alternative routes.

