Court order issued over planned protest in Colombo

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has issued an order preventing the Convenor of the Inter-Company Employees’ Union, Wasantha Samarasinghe and others from holding any demonstrations and protest marches in a manner that blocks the roads and pavements causing inconvenience to the general public.

Accordingly, the court order prevents protestors from holding protest marches or demonstrations within the area from Technical Junction, Colombo 10 to Fort Railway Railway Station by inconveniencing the public, during the period from 12.00 noon today (31) to 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug 01).

This order has been issued by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court after considering the facts presented by the Maradana Police regarding a planned protest march organized by a group including Wasantha Samarasinghe.