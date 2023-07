Sri Lanka’s headline inflation, as measured by the change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), has further decreased to 6.3% in July, compared to the previous month.

The CCPI-based inflation was calculated as 12.0% for the month of June 2023.

According to the latest report issued by the Department of Census & Statistics (DCS), the inflation of Food Group dropped to -1.4% in July from 4.1% in June 2023.