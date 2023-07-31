Court order issued on Anura Kumara and others over protest planned in Colombo

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order preventing a group including the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake, its Secretary Tilvin Silva and others from staging demonstrations within several areas in Colombo.

This order has been issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate after considering the facts presented by the Fort Police with regard to information received on a planned protest march.

Accordingly, the order prevents holding demonstrations in the relevant areas during the period from 12.00 noon to 06.00 p.m. today (31).