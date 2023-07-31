Authorities to probe alleged distortion of national anthem at LPL opening ceremony

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government says its attention had been directed towards an incident of the national anthem allegedly being distorted and sung during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Issuing a statement, the ministry’s secretary Ranjith Asoka expressed that the distortion of the national anthem at an individual’s whim is an unconstitutional act.

Furthermore, the statement added that it is regrettable that a distorted version of the national anthem was sung during a ceremony which draws international attention.

Popular Sri Lankan singer Umara Sinhawansa has faced backlash on social media over her rendition of the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the LPL tournament last evening (30).

The songstress repeatedly mispronouncing certain key phrase of the national anthem has been the topic of much debate among social media users in the country.