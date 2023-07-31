Japanese delegation and President discuss resuming stalled development projects

Japan’s Minister of State in the Cabinet Office, Mr. Satoshi Fujimaru and former Minister of State for Regional Revitalization and Regulatory Reform, Mr. Kozo Yamamoto called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (31).

During the meeting, they discussed the stalled development projects in Sri Lanka, which were previously supported by the Japanese Government, the President’s Media Division said.

The parties agreed to restart these projects once the credit optimization process in Sri Lanka is completed. Additionally, they decided to involve officials from the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka in conducting an investigation related to these projects, the statement said.

The Japanese delegation, including Mr Mizukoshi Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayaka, and President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, among others, attended this event.