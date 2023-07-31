Ada Derana journalist wins award for exposé on kidney transplant racket

July 31, 2023   08:57 pm

Ada Derana journalist, Dinendra Ransiri has been awarded first place in the “Best Journalist” category at the ceremony to mark the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023’ organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and SAFE Foundation, for the investigative segment ‘Ukussa’ which revealed the kidney transplant racket.

The awards ceremony organized under the patronage of the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara was held recently (29), in recognition of the individuals and organizations who have made contributions against human trafficking in Sri Lanka. 

The event was held in commemoration of the United Nations recognized day to combat ‘modern day slavery’ which is annually commemorated on the 30th of July.

The awards ceremony held at Battaramulla Waters Edge Hotel presented many awards under several categories for multiple individuals and organizations who have contributed towards the fight against human trafficking in Sri Lanka.

