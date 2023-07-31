Fuel prices revised from midnight today

Fuel prices revised from midnight today

July 31, 2023   09:55 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has revised fuel prices with effect from midnight today (July 31).

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol is to increase by Rs. 20 per litre, while the price of 95 Octane Petrol will be increased Rs. 10 per litre.

The price of Super Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 358.

However, the price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing down the price to Rs. 308 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 10 per litre. The new price of Kerosene will be Rs. 226.

Accordingly, the new prices are as follows:

Octane 92 petrol - Rs. 348 (Increased by Rs. 20)
Octane 95 petrol - Rs. 375 (Increased by Rs. 10)
Super Diesel - Rs. 358 (Increased by Rs. 12)
Auto Diesel - Rs. 308 (Reduced by Rs. 2)
Kerosene – Rs. 226 (Reduced by Rs. 10)

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also revised the prices of fuel with effect from midnight today (May 31), in line with the CPC’s fuel price revision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana journalist wins award for exposé on kidney transplant racket (English)

Ada Derana journalist wins award for exposé on kidney transplant racket (English)

Ada Derana journalist wins award for exposé on kidney transplant racket (English)

President grants approval to import chicken (English)

President grants approval to import chicken (English)

Court order issued on Anura Kumara and others over protest planned in Colombo (English)

Court order issued on Anura Kumara and others over protest planned in Colombo (English)

Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023 (English)

Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023 (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.31

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.31

Local residents allege that Senanayake Samudraya being restored with 'substandard' rocks

Local residents allege that Senanayake Samudraya being restored with 'substandard' rocks

Significant increase of schoolchildren using tobacco in Sri Lanka  NDDCB

Significant increase of schoolchildren using tobacco in Sri Lanka  NDDCB