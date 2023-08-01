Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected today

Several spells of showers are expected in parts of Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (Aug 01), the Meteorology Department says in its weather forecast.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central, Southern and North-Western provinces, and in the Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.