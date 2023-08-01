January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Colombo inflation dips to 6.3% in July
- Court order issued on Anura Kumara and others over protest planned in Colombo
- Authorities to probe alleged distortion of national anthem at LPL opening ceremony
- Samurdhi payments to continue for nearly 400,000 recipients disqualified for Aswesuma welfare programme
- Japanese delegation and President discuss resuming stalled development projects