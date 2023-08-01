Central Banks publishes inaugural Monetary Policy Report

August 1, 2023   10:34 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) published its inaugural Monetary Policy Report (MPR) on Monday (July 31).

The publication of the Monetary Policy Report marks an important step towards improving the transparency of monetary policy and is expected to promote engagement with all stakeholders of the economy through the dissemination of information that was considered by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in the formulation of monetary policy decisions, the Central Bank said in a statement.

The MPR presents the Central Bank’s assessment of the future trajectory of inflation and other key macroeconomic variables based on the analysis of the current macroeconomic developments on the domestic and global fronts, and their outlook.

The MPR also aims to provide an assessment of the balance of risks to the projections on inflation and economic growth considering the ongoing and expected developments. Such assessment would help provide greater clarity to all stakeholders on the thinking of the Monetary Board when arriving at monetary policy decisions.

The Central Bank said it would publish the MPR in January and July each year in line with the major monetary policy review cycles that update medium-term projections.

In doing so, the Central Bank would provide data-driven and forward-looking information to all stakeholders in a timely manner. This would enhance the transparency and accountability of the monetary policy making of the Central Bank, while assisting in the anchoring of inflation expectations of the general public.

The MPR will complement the existing communication on the monetary policy process of the Central Bank, including the Monetary Policy Review press release, press conference proceedings, and other communiqués featured on the official website and social media of the Central Bank.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP stage protest in Colombo accusing govt of 'looting EPF' funds

NPP stage protest in Colombo accusing govt of 'looting EPF' funds

NPP stage protest in Colombo accusing govt of 'looting EPF' funds

Authorities warn of possible drought condition in several areas of the country

Authorities warn of possible drought condition in several areas of the country

Nearly 50,000 individuals abusing 'Methamphetamine&$#39 in Sri Lanka - NDDCB

Nearly 50,000 individuals abusing 'Methamphetamine&$#39 in Sri Lanka - NDDCB

Ada Derana journalist wins award for exposé on kidney transplant racket (English)

Ada Derana journalist wins award for exposé on kidney transplant racket (English)

President grants approval to import chicken (English)

President grants approval to import chicken (English)

Court order issued on Anura Kumara and others over protest planned in Colombo (English)

Court order issued on Anura Kumara and others over protest planned in Colombo (English)

Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023 (English)

Over 56,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023 (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm