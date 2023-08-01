Vavuniya Prison temporarily closed

Vavuniya Prison temporarily closed

August 1, 2023   12:57 pm

The Vavuniya Prison has been closed for a period of two weeks, owing to the spread of measles inside the prison, the officials said.
 
Accordingly, it is reported that entering of visitors to the prison has been suspended while taking the detainees out for legal proceedings has also been halted temporarily.
 
Prison sources expressed that the disease is rapidly spreading as a result of the limited space available in the prison premises.
 
However, health authorities together with Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) have taken steps to provide vaccination to prison officers and also the inmates.
 
Over 400 inmates are detained at the Vavuniya Prison, while the number of prison officers serving there stands at 85.

When inquired by ‘Ada Derana’, Media Spokesman of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake stated that it is expected to open Vavuniya Prison for usual activities after a few days.

