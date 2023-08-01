Cabinet green-lights project to prevent flood-damages around Gin Ganga

Cabinet green-lights project to prevent flood-damages around Gin Ganga

August 1, 2023   04:24 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MCC – Sinohydro consortium in order to implement a project to prevent damage to the people who are often affected by floods in Gin Ganga. 

The decision has been arrived after learning the requirement of implementing a project to provide a permanent solution for the people living around Gin Ganga, the Department of Government Information (DGI) said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the relevant proposal presented by the Minister of Irrigation to enter into a MoU to carry on a feasibility study for this purpose.

