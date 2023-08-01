Prisons at risk of overcrowding as number of inmates rise

The Department of Prisons has announced that the prison population has significantly increased in every prison of the island.

The department mentions that there is a rapid increase in the number of individuals imprisoned for various charges since the beginning of this year.

Although the total capacity of the entire prison system in the country is for 13,241 inmates, the prisons located across the island holds around 29,000 individuals, according to the Prisons Department.

Among them, nearly 19,000 are detainees, while the remaining 10,000 are prisoners, who have been convicted of various charges, it added.

Accordingly, there is an increasing trend of prisons overcrowding as the number of incarcerated inmates continue to go up day by day at every prison institution across the island, according to the Prisons Department.