TNA MPs meet with Indian envoy in Sri Lanka

A group of parliamentarians representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has called on the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay this morning (Aug 01).

The discussion has reportedly taken place at the official residence of the Indian envoy, with TNA leader R. Sampanthan in attendance.

At the invitation of High Commissioner Baglay, the TNA parliamentarians joined the meeting. Implementing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and several other issues were discussed at length there.

The meeting comes days after President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s India visit in late July during which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and ensure a ‘life of dignity and respect’ for the Sri Lankan Tamil community.