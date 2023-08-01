TNA MPs meet with Indian envoy in Sri Lanka

August 1, 2023   05:29 pm

A group of parliamentarians representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has called on the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay this morning (Aug 01).

The discussion has reportedly taken place at the official residence of the Indian envoy, with TNA leader R. Sampanthan in attendance.

At the invitation of High Commissioner Baglay, the TNA parliamentarians joined the meeting. Implementing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and several other issues were discussed at length there.

The meeting comes days after President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s India visit in late July during which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and ensure a ‘life of dignity and respect’ for the Sri Lankan Tamil community.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First Sinopec shipment being discharged, another to arrive tomorrow

First Sinopec shipment being discharged, another to arrive tomorrow

First Sinopec shipment being discharged, another to arrive tomorrow

Bus three-wheeler fares will not be revised, associations say

Bus three-wheeler fares will not be revised, associations say

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC revise fuel prices

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC revise fuel prices

Buddhists observe Esala Poya Day

Buddhists observe Esala Poya Day

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.01

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.01

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.01

NPP stage protest in Colombo accusing govt of 'looting EPF' funds

NPP stage protest in Colombo accusing govt of 'looting EPF' funds