Gazette issued amending portfolios of several ministries

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a special gazette notification amending the portfolios of several ministries.

The communique, dated Monday (July 31), says Sahasya Investment Ltd. and the National Equipment and Machinery Organization are now under the purview of the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies.

Sahasya Investment Ltd. was previously gazetted under the Ministry of Transport & Highways while the National Equipment and Machinery Organization was listed under the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing.

According to the gazette notification, the Minister of Agriculture will now oversee the cultivation of maize required for animal feed within the country.

The Minister of Plantation Industries will no longer oversee the cultivation of maize required for Thriposha production and animal feed.