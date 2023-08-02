State Minister calls for new approaches, innovative strategies to boost tourism industry

State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage says during the first seven months of this year, Sri Lanka welcomed a significant influx of 763,000 tourists, contributing to a substantial income of approximately USD 800 million.

She highlighted the success of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s program aimed at strengthening the national economy through the growth of the tourism industry. This accomplishment has played a crucial role in bolstering Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves, the lawmaker said further.

Gamage shared this perspective during a press briefing at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC), themed ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country.’

She emphasized the importance introducing new approaches and adopting innovative strategies to enhance the tourism industry, while underscoring the necessity of developing vibrant and active cities to attract tourists, stating that visitors do not seek out lifeless destinations or dead cities.