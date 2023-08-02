Indian police seize 300kg of cannabis bound for Sri Lanka

August 2, 2023   10:59 am

Indian police have impounded a large consignment of 300kg of cannabis bound for Sri Lanka while arresting six individuals who are suspected to be part of an international gang.

According to The Hindu, Nagapattinam Police on Monday (July 31) had made the interception after receiving a tip-off that a large quantity of cannabis was being smuggled into Nagapattinam District in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu from the border areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The contraband was meant to be illegally transported to the island nation through sea routes with Nagapattinam being a transit point.

Based on the alert, a special team of Nagapattinam Police had conducted a unanticipated vehicle check near the Kuravappulam Railway level crossing on Sunday late hours and intercepted a four-wheeler.

The police officers have found over 300kg of cannabis in 12 bags meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka and confiscated the contraband.

In addition, a four-wheeler and a couple of two-wheelers used for peddling the drugs too were impounded by the police officers.

The arrested suspects are aged between 27 and 53 years from Madurai District and Thethakudi in Nagapattinam District.

