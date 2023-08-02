Man found dead with assault injuries in Kaduwela

The naked body of an unidentified individual, who reportedly suffered assault injuries, was recovered in a tree-covered area near Lake Road in Kaduwela.

The police have also found two mobile phones near the body of the deceased who is believed to be aged between 30-40 years.

The identity of the man remains unclear. Kaduwela Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

The police suspect that the man was beaten to death someplace else before his body was abandoned in this tree-covered area.