Nursing to be opened for students of all streams - Health Minister

August 2, 2023   03:28 pm

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says the government has taken several important decisions pertaining to the country’s health sector.

Accordingly, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Acts will be repealed to allow an open and fair market.

Furthermore, nursing will be opened not only to the science stream but also to students of all streams, he added.

Meanwhile, the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) will be sought to implement an accredited ‘Benchmark 4’ lab, the highest accreditation for drug testing, in Sri Lanka, according to the minister.

