The health trade unions have decided to call off the strike action which was scheduled to be launched tomorrow (Aug 03).

Several health trade unions including the Academy of Health Professionals were planning to launch a token strike on Thursday (Aug 03), protesting against the circular issued prohibiting health workers from making statements to the media without the ministry’s approval.

President of the Academy of Health Professionals Ravi Kumudesh expressed that they have decided to cancel the planned trade union action after the Secretary of the Ministry of Health held a discussion pertaining to the matter with the trade unions today (Aug 02).

Furthermore, Ravi Kumudesh said that the Health Secretary has assured them that he would not, under any circumstances, suppress the trade unions and urged health professionals to be careful when making statements for the sake of the health service.