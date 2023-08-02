Over 5,000 graduates to be recruited to teaching service

Over 5,000 graduates to be recruited to teaching service

August 2, 2023   04:01 pm

The Minister of Education, Susil Premajayantha states that the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to recruit 5,450 graduates to the teaching service.

Joining a program organized to educate school principals on developing the quality of education in Badulla District, the Minister emphasized that the relevant recruitments will be made for the main subject streams such as Science, Technology, English and Foreign Languages.

Premajayantha, mentioning that the recruitments will be made at the provincial level, added that the teachers will be recruited for the national schools by the Ministry of Education later.

