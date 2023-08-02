President instructs to formulate new Medical Act within six months

A new Medical Act is planned to be formulated in Sri Lanka with the aim of addressing the shortcomings in the present Medical Ordinance, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

To this end, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given instructions to formulate a new Medical Act within a period of six months.

Through the provisions of the new Medical Act, the government also aims to provide better healthcare and protect the wellbeing of the citizens, the PMD added.