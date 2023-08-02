President instructs to formulate new Medical Act within six months

President instructs to formulate new Medical Act within six months

August 2, 2023   04:14 pm

A new Medical Act is planned to be formulated in Sri Lanka with the aim of addressing the shortcomings in the present Medical Ordinance, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

To this end, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given instructions to formulate a new Medical Act within a period of six months.

Through the provisions of the new Medical Act, the government also aims to provide better healthcare and protect the wellbeing of the citizens, the PMD added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agricultural activities in multiple areas hindered due to water shortage

Agricultural activities in multiple areas hindered due to water shortage

Agricultural activities in multiple areas hindered due to water shortage

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.02

PHIs raid vegetables and fruits unfavourable for human consumption sold in Hali-Ela

PHIs raid vegetables and fruits unfavourable for human consumption sold in Hali-Ela

Second coconut triangle to be initiated in Northern Province, aimed at boosting exports

Second coconut triangle to be initiated in Northern Province, aimed at boosting exports

Health trade unions call off planned strike against ministry's circular

Health trade unions call off planned strike against ministry's circular

Date fixed for consideration of petition against reduction of EPF interest rates

Date fixed for consideration of petition against reduction of EPF interest rates

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.01